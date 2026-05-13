Ryan Johnson News: Returns from injured list

The Angels activated Johnson (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Johnson landed on the IL back in early April due to a viral infection but was more recently bothered by a hamstring issue. The righty made two rehab starts in the minors, allowing three runs with a 12:1 K:BB over 8.1 innings. Johnson threw 78 pitches over five frames during his most recent outing Friday, which likely sets him up to re-enter the Angels rotation. However, when exactly he will make his next start is unclear.