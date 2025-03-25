Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Johnson headshot

Ryan Johnson News: Skips minors, makes LAA roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Johnson has made the Angels' Opening Day roster, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson was the 74th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft and will bypass the minor league as he earns a spot on the Angels' roster. The hard-throwing right-hander allowed five runs with a 10:1 K:BB over 11.1 innings during Cactus League play. Johnson will probably be eased into high-leverage situations, but he certainly has the talent to eventually be a late-inning reliever. The last player to make his major-league debut without having appeared in the minors first was Garrett Crochet.

Ryan Johnson
Los Angeles Angels
