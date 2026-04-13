Ryan Kreidler News: Another start versus lefty
Kreidler will start at third base and bat ninth in Monday's contest versus the Red Sox.
Kreidler has now started both games against lefties since being recalled over the weekend. He and Tristan Gray should continue to form a platoon at third base while Royce Lewis (knee) is sidelined.
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