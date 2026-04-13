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Ryan Kreidler News: Another start versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Kreidler will start at third base and bat ninth in Monday's contest versus the Red Sox.

Kreidler has now started both games against lefties since being recalled over the weekend. He and Tristan Gray should continue to form a platoon at third base while Royce Lewis (knee) is sidelined.

Ryan Kreidler
Minnesota Twins
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