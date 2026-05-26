Ryan Kreidler News: Back on bench Tuesday
Kreidler is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.
Kreidler will hit the bench following a stretch of five consecutive starts -- one in center field, four at shortstop -- during which he went 5-for-18 with a home run, a double and four RBI. Though the Twins plan to move Brooks Lee to third base on a full-time basis, Kreidler won't necessarily be in line for regular reps at shortstop. Tristan Gray was reinstated from the paternity list Monday and could end up filling the strong side of a platoon at shortstop with Kreidler. The Twins will go with Gray at shortstop Tuesday while right-hander Sean Burke toes the rubber for the White Sox.
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