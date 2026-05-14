Ryan Kreidler News: Back with big club
The Twins recalled Kreidler from Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Kreidler has gone 3-for-14 with two home runs and a 4:3 BB:K during his brief time with the big club this season. He will be used in a utility role in Minnesota.
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