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Ryan Kreidler News: Back with big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

The Twins recalled Kreidler from Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kreidler has gone 3-for-14 with two home runs and a 4:3 BB:K during his brief time with the big club this season. He will be used in a utility role in Minnesota.

Ryan Kreidler
Minnesota Twins
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