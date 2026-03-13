Ryan Kreidler News: Could win roster spot

Kreidler appears to be the leading candidate to win a utility infield role with the Twins, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

He'd made the team based on his glove as he's hit just .138/.208/.176 over parts of four major-league seasons and is only a career .236/.342/.401 hitter in the minors. The Twins don't have a clear backup shortstop on the roster, so Kreidler is battling Orlando Arcia for the backup shortstop role.