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Ryan Kreidler News: Gets short-term bump in playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Kreidler will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Kreidler will draw a fourth straight start at shortstop after going 3-for-12 with a home run, a double, four RBI and an additional run scored over the previous four contests. His run as a lineup regular is likely to come to an end in short order, however, as Brooks Lee is expected to settle back in as the Twins' everyday third baseman when Tristan Gray (personal) returns from the paternity list Monday.

Ryan Kreidler
Minnesota Twins
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