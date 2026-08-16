Ryan Kreidler News: Moving into utility role

Kreidler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Kreidler will hit the bench for the third time in five games as he settles into a utility role following the promotion of top prospect Kaelen Culpepper on Aug. 7. Though he had been swinging a hot bat earlier in the season for Minnesota, Kreidler has fallen back to earth in the second half, slashing just .178/.200/.260 with a 25.3 percent strikeout rate in 25 games since the All-Star break.