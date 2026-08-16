Ryan Kreidler headshot

Ryan Kreidler News: Moving into utility role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 8:04pm

Kreidler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Kreidler will hit the bench for the third time in five games as he settles into a utility role following the promotion of top prospect Kaelen Culpepper on Aug. 7. Though he had been swinging a hot bat earlier in the season for Minnesota, Kreidler has fallen back to earth in the second half, slashing just .178/.200/.260 with a 25.3 percent strikeout rate in 25 games since the All-Star break.

Ryan Kreidler
Minnesota Twins
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