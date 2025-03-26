Ryan Kreidler News: Officially makes Opening Day roster
The Tigers recalled Kreidler from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Kreidler was optioned this past weekend, but he rejoined the club earlier this week following a rash of outfield injuries. The 27-year-old looks to be the favorite to handle center field for the Tigers while Parker Meadows (arm) and Wenceel Perez (back) are shelved.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now