Ryan Kreidler News: Officially makes Opening Day roster

The Tigers recalled Kreidler from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Kreidler was optioned this past weekend, but he rejoined the club earlier this week following a rash of outfield injuries. The 27-year-old looks to be the favorite to handle center field for the Tigers while Parker Meadows (arm) and Wenceel Perez (back) are shelved.