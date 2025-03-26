Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Kreidler

Ryan Kreidler News: Officially makes Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

The Tigers recalled Kreidler from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Kreidler was optioned this past weekend, but he rejoined the club earlier this week following a rash of outfield injuries. The 27-year-old looks to be the favorite to handle center field for the Tigers while Parker Meadows (arm) and Wenceel Perez (back) are shelved.

