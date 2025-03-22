Ryan Kreidler News: Optioned to Triple-A

Kreidler was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Kreidler hit two homers and drew 10 walks in 19 Grapefruit League games, but it wasn't enough to secure a spot on Detroit's bench to begin the regular season. The 27-year-old has appeared in the majors in each of the past three seasons, topping out at 84 big-league plate appearances in 2022.