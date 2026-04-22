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Ryan Kreidler News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

The Twins optioned Kreidler to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

He's clearing out to make room on the roster for the arrival of Connor Prielipp, who will start Wednesday's game versus the Mets. Kreidler has been productive in his brief time in the majors this season, going 3-for-14 with two home runs and a 4:3 BB:K. He should get another chance later this summer.

Ryan Kreidler
Minnesota Twins
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