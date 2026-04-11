Ryan Kreidler News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Twins recalled Kreidler from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Audra Martin of FanDuel Sports Network North reports.
With Royce Lewis (knee) headed for the IL, Kreidler will come up from Triple-A to give Minnesota additional depth in both the infield and outfield. The 28-year-old has gone 6-for-28 (.214) in the minors to begin the year and figures to sit on the bench most days while Tristan Gray starts at third base until Lewis returns.
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