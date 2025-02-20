Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Lambert headshot

Ryan Lambert News: Could move up quickly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Lambert could be a factor in the Mets' bullpen as soon as this season, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

An eighth-round pick in the 2024 Draft out of Oklahoma, Lambert made two relief appearances for High-A Brooklyn and struck out four batters over three scoreless innings while topping out at 100.7 mph with his fastball. The 22-year-old right-hander also features a slider that can generate plenty of groundballs, marking him as a potential high-leverage option if his control holds up as he climbs the ladder.

Ryan Lambert
New York Mets
More Stats & News
