Ryan Loutos News: DFA'd by Seattle
The Mariners designated Loutos for assignment Tuesday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.
The move opens up a 40-man roster spot for Colt Emerson, who inked an eight-year, $95 million extension earlier Tuesday. Loutos failed to earn a spot on the Mariners' Opening Day roster after allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits across three innings during Cactus League action.
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