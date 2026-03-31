Ryan Loutos headshot

Ryan Loutos News: DFA'd by Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

The Mariners designated Loutos for assignment Tuesday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

The move opens up a 40-man roster spot for Colt Emerson, who inked an eight-year, $95 million extension earlier Tuesday. Loutos failed to earn a spot on the Mariners' Opening Day roster after allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits across three innings during Cactus League action.

Ryan Loutos
Seattle Mariners
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