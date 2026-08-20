Ryan McMahon Injury: Not in lineup, but X-rays negative
McMahon (thumb) is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest in Baltimore.
McMahon injured his left thumb on a slide Wednesday. X-rays came back negative, per Erik Boland of Newsday, but McMahon will have more imaging Saturday. Jose Caballero is drawing the start at third base for the Yankees.
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