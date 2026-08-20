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Ryan McMahon Injury: Not in lineup, but X-rays negative

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 1:08pm

McMahon (thumb) is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest in Baltimore.

McMahon injured his left thumb on a slide Wednesday. X-rays came back negative, per Erik Boland of Newsday, but McMahon will have more imaging Saturday. Jose Caballero is drawing the start at third base for the Yankees.

Ryan McMahon
New York Yankees
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