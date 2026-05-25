Ryan McMahon News: Absent from lineup versus righty
McMahon is not in the lineup for Monday's tilt in Kansas City.
It's a rare instance of the left-handed-hitting McMahon not starting against a right-hander, but it makes sense because righty Michael Wacha has reverse splits. Jose Caballero will slide over to third base and Anthony Volpe will start at second base for the Yankees.
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