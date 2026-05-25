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Ryan McMahon News: Absent from lineup versus righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

McMahon is not in the lineup for Monday's tilt in Kansas City.

It's a rare instance of the left-handed-hitting McMahon not starting against a right-hander, but it makes sense because righty Michael Wacha has reverse splits. Jose Caballero will slide over to third base and Anthony Volpe will start at second base for the Yankees.

Ryan McMahon
New York Yankees
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