Ryan McMahon News: Blasts third homer Tuesday
McMahon went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.
McMahon provided an early spark, launching a two-run homer off Jacob deGrom in the second inning -- his third of the year. The veteran infielder has quietly started to turn things around at the plate after a slow start to the season, entering Tuesday batting .286 with a 120 wRC+ over his previous 16 games. McMahon is now slashing .216/.296/.341 with two doubles, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored across 98 plate appearances.
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