Ryan McMahon headshot

Ryan McMahon News: Breaks out of drought Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

McMahon went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a steal during the Yankees' 5-4 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Dylan Cease dominated the Yankees' bats through the first three innings of Tuesday's game, but McMahon came up big for his team with a three-run homer to left field that tied things up at 3-3. It was a much-needed performance out of the veteran third baseman, who entered the game with a .541 OPS (in 133 plate appearances) and having gone 0-for-23 across his seven prior outings.

Ryan McMahon
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan McMahon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan McMahon See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Week 7 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 7 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
8 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
16 days ago