Ryan McMahon News: Breaks out of drought Tuesday
McMahon went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a steal during the Yankees' 5-4 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Dylan Cease dominated the Yankees' bats through the first three innings of Tuesday's game, but McMahon came up big for his team with a three-run homer to left field that tied things up at 3-3. It was a much-needed performance out of the veteran third baseman, who entered the game with a .541 OPS (in 133 plate appearances) and having gone 0-for-23 across his seven prior outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan McMahon See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 7 FAAB Results8 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan McMahon See More