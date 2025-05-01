Ryan McMahon News: Gets back into RBI column

McMahon went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Giants.

It was a much-needed homer for McMahon, who hadn't recorded an RBI since April 9. During this time, the defensive-minded third baseman has gone a miserable 5-for-65 (.077) with two doubles and seven runs scored over 19 games. McMahon's defensive acumen should keep him in an everyday role at the hot corner, but he's difficult to justify as a fantasy option in deep leagues until he strings together some better performances.