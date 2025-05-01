Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan McMahon headshot

Ryan McMahon News: Gets back into RBI column

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

McMahon went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Giants.

It was a much-needed homer for McMahon, who hadn't recorded an RBI since April 9. During this time, the defensive-minded third baseman has gone a miserable 5-for-65 (.077) with two doubles and seven runs scored over 19 games. McMahon's defensive acumen should keep him in an everyday role at the hot corner, but he's difficult to justify as a fantasy option in deep leagues until he strings together some better performances.

Ryan McMahon
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now