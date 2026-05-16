Ryan McMahon News: Getting rest Saturday
McMahon isn't in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Mets.
McMahon has gone 0-for-19 with no walks and eight strikeouts over his past five games to bring his season OPS down to a paltry .559. The Yankees are giving him a day off Saturday in hope that it will spark a reset. Amed Rosario is getting a start at the hot corner in McMahon's stead.
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