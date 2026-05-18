Ryan McMahon News: Hitting bench against southpaw
McMahon is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.
Lefty Patrick Corbin is starting the game for Toronto, so the left-handed-hitting McMahon will bow out of the lineup as Amed Rosario receives the nod at third base. McMahon has gone 0-for-23 over his last six starts, bringing his batting average down to .183 on the season.
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