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Ryan McMahon News: Hitting bench against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

McMahon is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

Lefty Patrick Corbin is starting the game for Toronto, so the left-handed-hitting McMahon will bow out of the lineup as Amed Rosario receives the nod at third base. McMahon has gone 0-for-23 over his last six starts, bringing his batting average down to .183 on the season.

Ryan McMahon
New York Yankees
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