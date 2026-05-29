Ryan McMahon News: Homers again Friday
McMahon went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-2 win over the Athletics.
McMahon continues to heat up -- he's gone 7-for-25 (.280) with three homers and six RBI over his last seven games. The third baseman is now hitting .200 with a .613 OPS, 19 RBI, 15 runs scored, four doubles and three stolen bases over 158 plate appearances this season. As long as he's hitting well, he should maintain a strong-side platoon role at the hot corner.
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