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Ryan McMahon News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

McMahon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

McMahon is in the midst of one of his best stretches of the season, having gone 9-for-29 (.310 average) with three home runs, one stolen base, six RBI and five runs over his last eight games. The Yankees will hold him out of the starting nine Sunday with southpaw Jacob Lopez on the hill, but the left-handed-hitting McMahon should continue to receive regular at-bats against right-handed pitching while he's swinging a hot bat.

Ryan McMahon
New York Yankees
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