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Ryan McMahon News: Launches homer Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

McMahon went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Royals.

McMahon had been on the bench for the previous two games for presumably matchup-related reasons. He's not struggling right now -- the third baseman has gone 6-for-21 (.286) with two homers, five RBI and a stolen base over his last six contests. On the season, he's hitting just .199 with a .594 OPS, five homers, 18 RBI, 14 runs scored, three steals and four doubles across 51 contests. McMahon has primarily worked as a strong-side platoon option this season. If his overall numbers don't improve, he could cede some time to Amed Rosario, who has an .835 OPS over 45 plate appearances versus right-handed pitchers despite being McMahon's main platoon partner at the hot corner.

Ryan McMahon
New York Yankees
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