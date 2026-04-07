Ryan McMahon News: On bench Tuesday
McMahon is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the A's.
McMahon has gone 2-for-23 with six walks and 11 strikeouts through nine games this season and will hit the bench Tuesday for the second time this year. Amed Rosario is instead starting at the hot corner and batting seventh.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan McMahon See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West26 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club40 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan McMahon See More