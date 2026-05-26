Ryan McMahon News: Opening Tuesday's game on bench
McMahon is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Left-hander Bailey Falter is opening the game on the mound for the Royals, so the left-handed-hitting McMahon will begin the contest on the bench. He could end up subbing in for Amed Rosario -- who will start at third base -- at some point during Tuesday's game once Falter exits.
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