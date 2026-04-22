Ryan McMahon News: Out against lefty again
McMahon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
McMahon is on the bench for the fifth time in six games while the Yankees navigate a stretch that's been heavy on matchups with left-handed starting pitchers. Amed Rosario will get the nod at third base in McMahon's stead Wednesday while southpaw Ranger Suarez takes the hill for Boston.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan McMahon See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends22 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan McMahon See More