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Ryan McMahon News: Out against lefty again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

McMahon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

McMahon is on the bench for the fifth time in six games while the Yankees navigate a stretch that's been heavy on matchups with left-handed starting pitchers. Amed Rosario will get the nod at third base in McMahon's stead Wednesday while southpaw Ranger Suarez takes the hill for Boston.

Ryan McMahon
New York Yankees
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