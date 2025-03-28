Ryan McMahon News: Reaches base four times in loss

McMahon went 3-for-3 with a double, two singles and a walk in a 3-2 loss to the Rays on Friday.

The third baseman was a problem for Tampa pitching and should benefit from hitting behind Brenton Doyle and Ezequiel Tovar in the Colorado lineup. McMahon has hit 20+ homers every year since 2019 - except for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season in which he hit nine in 52 games.