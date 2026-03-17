Ryan McMahon News: Reserve option at shortstop
Manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that he would be comfortable playing McMahon at shortstop in a regular-season game, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
The Yankees have been giving McMahon some reps at shortstop during spring training and have apparently liked the results. The 31-year-old will open the season as New York's primary third baseman and isn't likely to see enough reps at shortstop to gain positional eligibility. McMahon shifted to a narrower stance during the offseason to help keep his hands a bit higher after posting a .214/.312/.381 slash line across 154 regular-season games last year.
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