Ryan McMahon News: Reserve option at shortstop

Manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that he would be comfortable playing McMahon at shortstop in a regular-season game, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The Yankees have been giving McMahon some reps at shortstop during spring training and have apparently liked the results. The 31-year-old will open the season as New York's primary third baseman and isn't likely to see enough reps at shortstop to gain positional eligibility. McMahon shifted to a narrower stance during the offseason to help keep his hands a bit higher after posting a .214/.312/.381 slash line across 154 regular-season games last year.