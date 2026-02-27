Ryan McMahon headshot

Ryan McMahon News: Reworks batting stance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

McMahon is using a "narrower stance" while batting this spring, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

McMahon reportedly worked with the Yankees' coaching staff to adjust his approach at the plate. The veteran third baseman expressed optimism about the reworked stance, saying, "A lot of good things happen from being a little bit closer together." McMahon added, "My hands don't drop as much, which is a super helpful thing. They travel a little bit higher, and that's something that I do when I'm swinging it well." Per Hoch, McMahon had the fourth-widest stance in MLB last season, and that didn't translate into good results after joining New York in July -- over 54 games, he slashed just .208/.308/.333 with four homers, 18 RBI and 62 strikeouts across 159 at-bats.

Ryan McMahon
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan McMahon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan McMahon See More
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
Yesterday
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
22 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
148 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
160 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
160 days ago