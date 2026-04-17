Ryan McMahon News: Sitting against righty
McMahon is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Royals.
Even with right-hander Michael Wacha on the mound for the Royals, McMahon will sit in favor of Amed Rosario at third base. McMahon is batting .111 with a sky-high 32.6 percent strikeout rate in 43 trips to the plate against right-handed pitching this season. McMahon is also hitting 59.1 percent of his batted balls on the ground versus righties.
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