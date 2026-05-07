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Ryan McMahon News: Sitting in series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

McMahon is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.

With left-hander MacKenzie Gore on the hill for Texas in a day game after a night game, the left-handed-hitting McMahon will receive a breather. Amed Rosario will cover third base and bat cleanup while McMahon sits.

Ryan McMahon
New York Yankees
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