Ryan McMahon News: Taking seat against southpaw
McMahon is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.
He'll head to the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Ben Rice and Trent Grisham while the Yankees stock up some extra right-handed bats to counter Angels southpaw Yusei Kikuchi. Amed Rosario will step in at third base in place of McMahon, who owns a .376 OPS over 42 plate appearances on the season.
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