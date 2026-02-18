Ryan McMahon headshot

Ryan McMahon News: Will get shortstop reps this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that McMahon will be given some reps at shortstop during spring training in order to find out whether he can be a backup option at the position, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

McMahon played three innings at shortstop for the Rockies during the 2020 season, but that's the extent of his experience at the position. In all likelihood, the Yankees would use McMahon at shortstop only in an emergency situation. The 31-year-old is slated to be the team's primary third baseman against right-handed pitching.

Ryan McMahon
New York Yankees
