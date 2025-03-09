Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Miller headshot

Ryan Miller News: Sent out of big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

The Tigers reassigned Miller on Sunday.

While with the Angels last season, Miller reached the big leagues for the first time and produced a 4.15 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 13 innings. After being cut loose in November, Miller caught on with the Tigers on a minor-league deal and was given a chance to compete for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen, but he ultimately fell short in his battle for a roster berth. The reliever will likely open the season at Triple-A Toledo.

Ryan Miller
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now