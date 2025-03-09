Ryan Miller News: Sent out of big-league camp

The Tigers reassigned Miller on Sunday.

While with the Angels last season, Miller reached the big leagues for the first time and produced a 4.15 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 13 innings. After being cut loose in November, Miller caught on with the Tigers on a minor-league deal and was given a chance to compete for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen, but he ultimately fell short in his battle for a roster berth. The reliever will likely open the season at Triple-A Toledo.