Ryan Mountcastle Injury: Dealing with foot fracture

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz announced after Sunday's win against the Giants that Mountcastle has been diagnosed with a fractured fourth metacarpal in his left foot and will miss some time, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old suffered the injury during Saturday's contest and is now poised to hit the injured list. It's literally a tough break for Mountcastle, who finally appeared to have a chance at increased playing time with Adley Rutschman (ankle) landing on the shelf Saturday.