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Ryan Mountcastle Injury: Dealing with foot fracture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz announced after Sunday's win against the Giants that Mountcastle has been diagnosed with a fractured fourth metacarpal in his left foot and will miss some time, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old suffered the injury during Saturday's contest and is now poised to hit the injured list. It's literally a tough break for Mountcastle, who finally appeared to have a chance at increased playing time with Adley Rutschman (ankle) landing on the shelf Saturday.

Ryan Mountcastle
Baltimore Orioles
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