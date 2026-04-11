Ryan Mountcastle Injury: Dealing with left foot injury
Mountcastle, who was pulled from Saturday's game against the Giants after hitting a double in the second inning, is said to be dealing with left-foot pain, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Mountcastle was replaced on second base by Dylan Beavers after the former hurt himself on a stumble and dive toward second base on a double. It's not clear how serious Mountcastle's injury is, but he exited the field with a trainer by his side. Further information about his status should be forthcoming.
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