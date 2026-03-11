Ryan Mountcastle headshot

Ryan Mountcastle Injury: Exits after HBP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Mountcastle was removed from Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates in the eighth inning after being hit in the right hand by a pitch, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The severity of Mountcastle's injury isn't yet known, but the Orioles will presumably send him in for an X-ray to confirm whether he suffered a fracture. Though Mountcastle looked like a potential non-tender or trade candidate this offseason, he'll remain with the Orioles for 2026 after signing a one-year, $6.79 million deal to avoid arbitration. However, Mountcastle could struggle to find regular playing time after the Orioles brought in Pete Alonso on a massive long-term deal over the winter to take over as their everyday first baseman.

Ryan Mountcastle
Baltimore Orioles
