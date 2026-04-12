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Ryan Mountcastle Injury: Not starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Mountcastle (foot) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Mountcastle exited Saturday's 6-2 win due to left foot pain and had been scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday, so his absence from the lineup for the series finale was fully expected. The Orioles should have a better idea regarding whether or not Mountcastle will require a stint on the injured list once the results of his MRI are available.

Ryan Mountcastle
Baltimore Orioles
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