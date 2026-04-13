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Ryan Mountcastle Injury: Placed on 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

The Orioles placed Mountcastle (foot) on the 60-day injured list Monday.

Mountcastle was diagnosed with a fractured fourth metacarpal in his left foot following his exit from Saturday's game against the Giants. His placement on the 60-day IL means the earliest he can return to major-league action is mid-to-late June, though it wouldn't be surprising to see Mountcastle on the shelf until the All-Star break in mid-July. With Mountcastle sidelined for an extended period of time, the Orioles acquired Christian Encarnacion-Strand from the Reds and assigned him to Triple-A Norfolk.

Ryan Mountcastle
Baltimore Orioles
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