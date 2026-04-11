Ryan Mountcastle Injury: Scheduled for MRI

Mountcastle (foot) is slated to have an MRI on Sunday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Mountcastle exited Saturday's contest against San Francisco after stumbling and diving as he approached second base on a double. He was immediately replaced by a pinch runner and exited the field with a trainer. Clarity about Mountcastle's injury and a timeline for his return to action could come as a result of Sunday's imaging.