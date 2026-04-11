Ryan Mountcastle headshot

Ryan Mountcastle Injury: Scheduled for MRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Mountcastle (foot) is slated to have an MRI on Sunday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Mountcastle exited Saturday's contest against San Francisco after stumbling and diving as he approached second base on a double. He was immediately replaced by a pinch runner and exited the field with a trainer. Clarity about Mountcastle's injury and a timeline for his return to action could come as a result of Sunday's imaging.

Ryan Mountcastle
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Mountcastle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Mountcastle See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
39 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
53 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
60 days ago