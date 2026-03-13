Ryan Mountcastle headshot

Ryan Mountcastle Injury: Set to return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Mountcastle said Friday that his right hand is "all good" and that he should return to the Grapefruit League lineup Saturday against the Pirates, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The veteran first baseman departed Wednesday's contest after being hit by a pitch on the hand, but he quickly had X-Rays come back negative and should rejoin the lineup after a couple days off. Mountcastle was limited to 89 games last season due to a hamstring strain and struggled to a .653 OPS when available. He's looking like the odd man out of Baltimore's lineup in 2026 after the club signed Pete Alonso to take over at first base.

