Ryan Mountcastle Injury: Targeting late-June return
General manager Mike Elias said Friday that Mountcastle is expected to return sometime in late June or July, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Mountcastle landed on the 60-day injured list April 13 after suffering a fracture in his left foot, so the earliest he could return would be June 12. However, it appears the Orioles expect him to need a few weeks more than a minimum stint. A more precise timeline will likely emerge once he starts to ramp up his activity.
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