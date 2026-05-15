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Ryan Mountcastle Injury: Targeting late-June return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

General manager Mike Elias said Friday that Mountcastle is expected to return sometime in late June or July, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mountcastle landed on the 60-day injured list April 13 after suffering a fracture in his left foot, so the earliest he could return would be June 12. However, it appears the Orioles expect him to need a few weeks more than a minimum stint. A more precise timeline will likely emerge once he starts to ramp up his activity.

Ryan Mountcastle
Baltimore Orioles
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