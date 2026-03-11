Ryan Mountcastle Injury: X-rays on hand return negative
Mountcastle is day-to-day after X-rays on his right hand came back negative, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Mountcastle was pulled from Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates when he was plunked by a pitch, but he's managed to avoid a fracture. The Orioles are idle Thursday, so he could be back in action as soon as Friday. Mountcastle is facing uncertain playing time this season, as he's down the Orioles' depth chart at both first base and designated hitter.
