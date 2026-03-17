Ryan Mountcastle headshot

Ryan Mountcastle News: Back in action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Mountcastle (hand) is starting at designated hitter and batting cleanup Tuesday against the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mountcastle missed almost a week with the hand issue but is back in the heart of the lineup Tuesday. He is hitting .296 with zero home runs, zero walks and six strikeouts in 29 plate appearances this spring. He has also been hit by a pitch twice.

Ryan Mountcastle
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Mountcastle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Mountcastle See More
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
14 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
28 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
35 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Catcher
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Catcher
Author Image
Erik Halterman
36 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
98 days ago