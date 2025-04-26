Ryan Mountcastle News: Resting in Game 1
Mountcastle isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Mountcastle will grab a seat on the bench to start Saturday's twin bill after going 1-for-10 with a walk during Baltimore's previous series against Washington. Ryan O'Hearn will start at first base as a result, moving Jordan Westburg into the DH spot while Ramon Urias starts at the hot corner.
