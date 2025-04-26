Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Ryan Mountcastle headshot

Ryan Mountcastle News: Resting in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Mountcastle isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Mountcastle will grab a seat on the bench to start Saturday's twin bill after going 1-for-10 with a walk during Baltimore's previous series against Washington. Ryan O'Hearn will start at first base as a result, moving Jordan Westburg into the DH spot while Ramon Urias starts at the hot corner.

Ryan Mountcastle
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now