Ryan Noda headshot

Ryan Noda News: Misses out on Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

The Orioles reassigned Noda to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Orioles are well stocked on first-base and corner-outfield bats at the big-league level, so Noda never stood much of a chance at winning an Opening Day roster spot. The 29-year-old should get the opportunity to play regularly at Triple-A Norfolk this season, but his standing as a non-40-man-roster player may be a hindrance in him receiving a call-up to the majors at any point.

Ryan Noda
Baltimore Orioles
