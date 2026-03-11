Ryan Noda News: Misses out on Opening Day roster

The Orioles reassigned Noda to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Orioles are well stocked on first-base and corner-outfield bats at the big-league level, so Noda never stood much of a chance at winning an Opening Day roster spot. The 29-year-old should get the opportunity to play regularly at Triple-A Norfolk this season, but his standing as a non-40-man-roster player may be a hindrance in him receiving a call-up to the majors at any point.