Ryan Noda News: Misses out on Opening Day roster
The Orioles reassigned Noda to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The Orioles are well stocked on first-base and corner-outfield bats at the big-league level, so Noda never stood much of a chance at winning an Opening Day roster spot. The 29-year-old should get the opportunity to play regularly at Triple-A Norfolk this season, but his standing as a non-40-man-roster player may be a hindrance in him receiving a call-up to the majors at any point.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Noda See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends211 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target256 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, June 24260 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target263 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends267 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Noda See More