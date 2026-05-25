Ryan O'Hearn Injury: Begins working out
O'Hearn (quadriceps) worked out in the outfield ahead of Monday's game against the Cubs, MLB.com reports.
O'Hearn did agility and cone drills in the outfield, marking his first activity since being placed on the injured list May 17. He remains on track for a mid-June return.
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