Ryan O'Hearn headshot

Ryan O'Hearn Injury: Begins working out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

O'Hearn (quadriceps) worked out in the outfield ahead of Monday's game against the Cubs, MLB.com reports.

O'Hearn did agility and cone drills in the outfield, marking his first activity since being placed on the injured list May 17. He remains on track for a mid-June return.

Ryan O'Hearn
Pittsburgh Pirates
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