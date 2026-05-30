Ryan O'Hearn Injury: Expected back Sunday

O'Hearn (quad) is expected to return from the injured list Sunday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

O'Hearn has been sidelined since May 17 with a strained right quad and wasn't cleared to resume baseball activity until Monday, but a quick recovery will allow him to return to the active roster before the end of the month. The 32-year-old has been enjoying one of the best seasons of his MLB career this year, slashing .289/.368/.459 with seven homers, 29 RBI and 27 runs through 44 games.