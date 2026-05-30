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Ryan O'Hearn Injury: Expected back Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

O'Hearn (quad) is expected to return from the injured list Sunday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

O'Hearn has been sidelined since May 17 with a strained right quad and wasn't cleared to resume baseball activity until Monday, but a quick recovery will allow him to return to the active roster before the end of the month. The 32-year-old has been enjoying one of the best seasons of his MLB career this year, slashing .289/.368/.459 with seven homers, 29 RBI and 27 runs through 44 games.

Ryan O'Hearn
Pittsburgh Pirates
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