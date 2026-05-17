Ryan O'Hearn headshot

Ryan O'Hearn Injury: Facing multi-week absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Pirates GM Ben Cherington said Sunday that O'Hearn's quadriceps strain is "moderate" and is likely to sideline him around four weeks, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

The 32-year-old sustained the injury during Saturday's contest and is now poised to be sidelined into mid-June. It's a tough break for O'Hearn, who has been enjoying a strong season as a everyday player with seven homers, 29 RBI, 27 runs and a .289/.368/.459 slash line through 44 games.

Ryan O'Hearn
Pittsburgh Pirates
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